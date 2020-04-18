The NFL DRAFT kicks off Thursday, April 23rd at 8 o’clock on ABC 25 and playing in the NFL has always been former Raines and Miami standout Michael Pinckney's dream. He was a star on both levels and put himself in position to make that dream reality. But now he's tackling a new obstacle recovering from hip surgery.

Pinckney played his last two seasons with the Hurricanes with the injury and despite a long rehab ahead he remains just as optimistic now as he was at the Combine.

The linebacker who was a part of one of the best linebacking duo's in Miami history credits his faith and prayers from his family as the main reasons for his positive outlook. He also the coronavirus, which has forced all of us to quarantine will be beneficial to him and his NFL dreams down the road.

“We don't really know how things are going to play out as far as the season. I’m supposed to come back around September, October. Whatever happens, happens but the way it's looking we might not even be playing around August, September, says Michael Pinckney.”

Pinckney has he’s heard from several NFL teams. In fact, the New England Patriots reached out to him and had him draw up some plays via facetime.

