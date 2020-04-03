FRISCO, Texas — The PGA of America is leaving Florida for a $520 million development in the Dallas area that will include a 500-room hotel, a massive conference center and two golf courses that will bring major championships back to Texas.

The decision Tuesday followed approval of an incentives package by the Frisco City Council and other government entities. The move is not expected until the summer of 2022, about the time the two golf courses, a 9-hole short course and practice areas are to be finished.

The first tournament will be the Senior PGA Championship in 2023.