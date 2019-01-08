PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla — The PGA TOUR announced a new snack partnership with Kingmade Jerky Wednesday afternoon in Ponte Vedra.

The PGA TOUR made the beef jerky the "Official Jerky and Official Meat Snack of the PGA TOUR" during the announcement at TPC Sawgrass.

The creator of Kingmade Jerky started his golf career as a professional caddie in 1998 and has worked with some of the game's best. He began creating jerky recipes in Texas in 2012.

“Kingmade Jerky is a natural fit for the PGA TOUR and our players," Vice President of PGA TOUR Licensing and Merchandising Matt Lofredo said. “We share a commitment to health, active lifestyles, and quality, and we look forward to working together with Kingmade to share this product with our fans."

To learn more about Kingmade Jerky, you can visit their website at www.kingmadejerky.com.