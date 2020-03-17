The PGA Tour has formally cancelled four additional events in the upcoming months, with recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Office of the President of the United States.
Those events include: RBC Heritage (April 13-19); Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26); Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3); and AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10).
Additionally, the PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship for a date later this year, to be announced. That event was scheduled for May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.
As of now, the USGA is still planning on hosting the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club June 18-21 -- but that remains subject to change.
From the PGA Tour:
As we receive more clarity in the coming weeks, the TOUR will be working with our tournament organizations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies, to build a PGA TOUR schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season. We will provide further updates when those plans come into focus.
This comes on the heels of cancellation of all PGA Tour events through April 5 and the postponement of The Masters at Augusta National.
SUMMARY of CHANGES
PGA TOUR
March 9-15 THE PLAYERS Championship Canceled
March 16-22 Valspar Championship Canceled
March 23-29 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Canceled
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Postponed
March 30-April 5 Valero Texas Open Canceled
April 6-12 Masters Tournament Postponed
April 13-19 RBC Heritage Canceled
April 20-26 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Canceled
April 27-May 3 Wells Fargo Championship Canceled
May 4-10 AT&T Byron Nelson Canceled
May 11-17 PGA Championship Postponed
PGA TOUR Champions
March 23-29 Rapiscan Systems Classic Postponed
April 13-19 Mitsubishi Electric Classic Canceled
April 27-3 Insperity Invitational Canceled
May 4-10 Regions Tradition Rescheduled (Sept. 21-27)
June 8-14 Mastercard Japan Championship Canceled
Korn Ferry Tour
March 16-22 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS Canceled
March 23-29 Lake Charles Championship Canceled
March 30-April 5 Savannah Golf Championship Postponed
April 13-19 Veritex Bank Championship Canceled
April 20-26 Huntsville Championship Canceled
April 27-3 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Canceled
May 4-10 KC Golf Classic Canceled
May 11-17 Visit Knoxville Open Postponed
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
March 23-29 Buenos Aires Championship presentado por Volvo Postponed
March 30-April 5 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational Postponed
April 13-19 89th Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Telecom-Fiber Group Postponed
April 20-26 94th Itau Abierto de Chile presentado por Volvo Postponed
May 4-10 Puerto Plata Open Postponed
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
March 23-27 Qualifying Tournament (California) Postponed
March 30-April 3 Qualifying Tournament (Arizona) Postponed
April 12-17 Qualifying Tournament (Florida) Postponed
April 26-May 1 Qualifying Tournament (Canada) Postponed
PGA TOUR Series-China
February 25-28 Qualifying Tournament (China, then moved to Indonesia) Postponed
March 3-6 Qualifying Tournament (Thailand) Postponed
March 23-29 Sanya Championship Postponed
March 30-April 5 Chongqing Championship Postponed
April 13-19 Guangzhou Open Postponed
May 4-10 Clearwater Bay Open Postponed