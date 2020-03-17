The PGA Tour has formally cancelled four additional events in the upcoming months, with recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Office of the President of the United States.

Those events include: RBC Heritage (April 13-19); Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26); Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3); and AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10).

Additionally, the PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship for a date later this year, to be announced. That event was scheduled for May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.

As of now, the USGA is still planning on hosting the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club June 18-21 -- but that remains subject to change.

From the PGA Tour:

As we receive more clarity in the coming weeks, the TOUR will be working with our tournament organizations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies, to build a PGA TOUR schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season. We will provide further updates when those plans come into focus.

This comes on the heels of cancellation of all PGA Tour events through April 5 and the postponement of The Masters at Augusta National.

SUMMARY of CHANGES

PGA TOUR

March 9-15 THE PLAYERS Championship Canceled

March 16-22 Valspar Championship Canceled

March 23-29 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Canceled

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Postponed

March 30-April 5 Valero Texas Open Canceled

April 6-12 Masters Tournament Postponed

April 13-19 RBC Heritage Canceled

April 20-26 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Canceled

April 27-May 3 Wells Fargo Championship Canceled

May 4-10 AT&T Byron Nelson Canceled

May 11-17 PGA Championship Postponed

PGA TOUR Champions

March 23-29 Rapiscan Systems Classic Postponed

April 13-19 Mitsubishi Electric Classic Canceled

April 27-3 Insperity Invitational Canceled

May 4-10 Regions Tradition Rescheduled (Sept. 21-27)

June 8-14 Mastercard Japan Championship Canceled

Korn Ferry Tour

March 16-22 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS Canceled

March 23-29 Lake Charles Championship Canceled

March 30-April 5 Savannah Golf Championship Postponed

April 13-19 Veritex Bank Championship Canceled

April 20-26 Huntsville Championship Canceled

April 27-3 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Canceled

May 4-10 KC Golf Classic Canceled

May 11-17 Visit Knoxville Open Postponed

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

March 23-29 Buenos Aires Championship presentado por Volvo Postponed

March 30-April 5 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational Postponed

April 13-19 89th Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Telecom-Fiber Group Postponed

April 20-26 94th Itau Abierto de Chile presentado por Volvo Postponed

May 4-10 Puerto Plata Open Postponed

Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada

March 23-27 Qualifying Tournament (California) Postponed

March 30-April 3 Qualifying Tournament (Arizona) Postponed

April 12-17 Qualifying Tournament (Florida) Postponed

April 26-May 1 Qualifying Tournament (Canada) Postponed

PGA TOUR Series-China

February 25-28 Qualifying Tournament (China, then moved to Indonesia) Postponed

March 3-6 Qualifying Tournament (Thailand) Postponed

March 23-29 Sanya Championship Postponed

March 30-April 5 Chongqing Championship Postponed

April 13-19 Guangzhou Open Postponed

May 4-10 Clearwater Bay Open Postponed