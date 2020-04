GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Percy Harvin is a name familiar in the state of Florida for the two National Championship rings he helped bring to The University of Florida. Now the one time Super Bowl Champion is eyeing a return at the National Football League.

Percy was a Pro-Bowler and AP Rookie of the Year during his time in the league after being selected in the 1st round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Percy will turn 32 years old in May.