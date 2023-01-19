Patrick Mahomes' high school coach shares his love for the superstar quarterback

The former MVP is must-see TV and Adam Cook was the quarterback's coach at Whitehouse High School in Texas when he first met Mahomes.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even the casual NFL fan knows Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the best and most electrifying quarterbacks in the league.

The former MVP is must-see TV and Adam Cook was the quarterback's coach at Whitehouse High School in Texas when he first met Mahomes.

Mahomes was in the 5th grade and known for his talents on the baseball diamond. However, Cook says it was easy to see Mahomes had greatness in him by the way he carried himself.

Cook says Mahomes had choices because not only was he an extremely gifted football player, but he was great a basketball too.

In fact, Mahomes did not become the starting quarterback at Whitehouse High School until his junior year. Mahomes had to battle to become the starting signal caller against one of his high school teammates and good friends.

Cook says Mahomes was a fierce competitor and that during his time at Whitehouse, he and the quarterback developed a strong relationship.

“It was a different relationship. It's a special relationship. It's one built on trust, says Cook.

Even after Mahomes left high school, him and Cook kept in touch.

“I send him a text every morning, he knows that I'm here.," says Cook. "Patrick knows where I'm at. I know where he's at. I love that kid. l'll be watching TV, and I’ll get a text, 'hey you about to get a shout-out' and I turn on TV and hear my name."

Cook says what impresses him most about Mahomes is the way he approaches the game and treats people.

“He's a guy you can't help but like because he makes everyone around him to be better," says Cook.

Cook says Mahomes was not sought after by the big time division one college football coaches because he was also an outstanding baseball player.

A lot of coaches worried he'd choose baseball over football.