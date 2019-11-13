MARQUETTE, Mich. — A former state lawmaker says he took a picture of an unusual deer: a buck with three antlers in the Upper Peninsula.
Steve Lindberg posted the photo to his Facebook page where he regularly shares pictures from the outdoors.
A veterinarian, Steve Edwards of Lakeview, says the deer is normal and healthy. Edwards says it's possible that something happened when the deer was an embryo before birth. He tells the Detroit Free Press that the three-antler deer is probably a "one-in-a-million thing."
The traditional deer hunting season starts Friday.
MORE ABOUT DEER HUNTING:
- Michigan sees a decline in hunting licenses across the state
- Fanged mouse-deer once thought to be extinct rediscovered in Vietnam
- Michigan House votes to lift ban on baiting, feeding deer
- DNR asks public for deer donations to feed the hungry
- Michigan family says 22,000 apples were stolen from their orchard
- VERIFY: Can you contract EEE from an infected deer?
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.