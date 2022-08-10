Orel Gray lighting it up for undefeated University Christian

Gray has emerged as one of the best running backs in Florida this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whenever University Christian running back Orel Gray is surrounded by opposing jerseys he always seems to find a way out.

"When he goes through the holes and sometimes you think he's going to go down and you're like how did he get out of that and he just finds a way to get it done." University Christian head coach David Penland said.

Gray has emerged as one of the elite running backs in Florida during his senior season Like every humble running back he was sure to thank his lineman for paving the way, but it's god given talent that's taken him to the next level.

"I think it's something that come natural since I was younger the doctor says I have 20/20 vision so it's I just use it and find the hole and hit it." Gray said.

The Christians came up short in the region semifinals last year. Penland said he wanted to change the culture going into this year to help benefit his players Gray and the rest of the team have bought in.