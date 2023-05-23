Orange Park hosts Ocoee in spring game to wrap up spring football

The Raiders took on the Knights Tuesday night under cloudy skies at Hoyt B. Cotney Stadium. The game ended in a 12-12 tie.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Spring football is starting to wrap up across the First Coast.

One of the spring games Tuesday night took place under the lights at Hoyt B. Stadium in Orange Park where the Orange Park Raiders hosted the Ocoee Knights.

The Knights took a 12-6 lead in the second quarter, but the Raiders battled back in the second half with key defensive stops and a broken play touchdown pass to tie the game at 12.

There was no overtime in this one as the game ended in a 12-12 tie between Orange Park and Ocoee.

"In order to have a successful season you have to have a good defense and they played well. They kept us in the game for the most part because we were struggling on offense, couldn't really run the ball. We hung in there and made a few plays on offense too to even the score so it was pretty good," Raiders head coach Marcus Wimberly said.