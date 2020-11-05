In this ever-changing world -- a world which lost the 2020 NCAA Tournament -- we've seen firsthand that our "heroes" don't always wear capes.

They do not always wear cleats or dunk basketballs or hoist championship trophies either, yet they deserve their moment too.

Each week, we’ll be providing a different essential worker on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic with their “One Shining Moment” to talk about whatever they’d like to talk about – only to be surprised with a moment they won’t soon forget.

EPISODE ONE: My guest this week is Phil Gaby, the Director of Strategic Sourcing for Coastal Community Health.

We’ll also be joined by a golfing legend that has made his home here on the First Coast.

It’s time to give those who’ve worked so hard these last few weeks and months their "One Shining Moment."

Do you know who he is?

Of course, you do. It's Jim Furyk, the 2010 FedEx Cup Champ and PGA Tour Player of the Year!

All One Shining MO*ment episodes are also available in podcast form on Spotify and other streaming services. Click here for this week's episode. New episodes will be released each Monday.