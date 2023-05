First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter caught up with Jags' rookie offensive lineman Anton Harrison following the first day of Jaguars rookie minicamp.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Look out for No. 76 in the teal and black this Fall!

Jags' first-round Draft pick and former Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison hit the field with the rest of the team's rookies for the first day of rookie minicamp Friday.