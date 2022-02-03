You can watch the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing here

The ceremony will be held at Beijing National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest," which was originally constructed for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The highlight of the morning and evening Friday will be the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The event will air live on NBC and be livestreamed starting at 6:30 a.m. EST. It will also be replayed in primetime. Beijing, China, is currently 13 hours ahead of the east coast of the United States.

The Olympic motto this year is “faster, higher, stronger - together” and the official slogan is “together for a shared future."

WATCH LIVE: 6:30 a.m. EST: NBC Opening Ceremony coverage

Mixed doubles curling continues with the U.S. facing Sweden a few hours before the ceremony. And there’s qualifying for women’s snowboard slopestyle and men’s ski jumping.

Other Events:

12:35 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

6:30 a.m. EST: NBC Opening Ceremony coverage (Ceremony begins at 7:00 a.m. EST)

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin