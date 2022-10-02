Who is US cross-country skier Jessie Diggins' fiancé?

Diggins said she's excited to get back to her fiancé.

BEIJING, China — Jessie Diggins won the bronze medal in the women’s individual cross-country sprint, making her the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in an individual cross-country skiing event.

It was her second career medal after claiming bronze in the women's sprint final. As Diggins made history, she took to social media to share she's missing someone special amid the celebrations.

"Missing my Valentine today, but also feeling so much unconditional love and support from halfway across the World! So grateful to have this love in my life," she wrote.

So, who is Jessie Diggins' partner? Her soon-to-be husband is Wade Poplawski, a Canadian ice hockey player.

Poplawski popped the big question to Diggins in April of 2021. In a November Instagram post, the Olympian revealed she and her fiancé are set to wed this May.

According to Team USA's website, Poplawski is Diggins' longtime boyfriend. He traveled to PyeongChang to watch his now-fiancé compete in the 2018 Olympics, but did not travel to the international games this time. Spectators are not permitted at the Winter Olympics due to COVID.

Diggins is set to compete in another cross-country skiing event, the women's 30km freestyle, before the Olympics come to an end this weekend. She'll be up against Natalya Nepryayeva of the ROC, Therese Johaug of Norway, and Ebba Andersson of Sweden among other.