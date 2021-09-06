Warholm sets world record, wins 400 hurdles

It’s the second time in just over a month that Warholm has lowered the record.

TOKYO, Japan — Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 to break the old mark by .76.

One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype.

Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, also bettering the 46.7 record that Warholm set just last month.

Warholm tore open his jersey when he crossed the line first. He flashed the same mouth-gaping look of amazement as when he announced himself on the world stage with his victory at world championships in 2017.

Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third in 46.72, as six of the eight runners broke either a world, continent or national record.

WORLD RECORD‼️



Norway's Karsten Warholm breaks his OWN world record to win gold in the men's 400m hurdles and @TeamUSA's Rai Benjamin wins the silver. #TokyoOlympics



📺 NBC

💻 https://t.co/ZOFdXC4e4u

📱 NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/lPSNrv2Qoo — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

All in all, it was a race that more than lived up to expectations on a steamy afternoon at a mostly empty Olympic Stadium.

Amazing but not unexpected.

The hype for this showdown started building at U.S. Olympic trials in June, when Benjamin became only the fourth man to break 47 seconds with a run of 46.83 and pronounced he thought he had a low-46 in him.

Warholm responded a few weeks later by running the 46.70, and breaking the 29-year-old world record held by American Kevin Young since the Barcelona Olympics.

Starting in Lane 6, Warholm flew out to the lead, and by the midpoint, he had drawn so far ahead of Benjamin that the real race appeared to be Warholm vs. the clock.

Covering the distance between hurdles 13 powerful steps at a time, Warholm never came close to breaking stride. He sped over the line with arms-a-flailing, but that didn't cost him much. Low-46 had been a long-imagined dream for most of these hurdlers. Now, the mark is in the high-45s.

And, this race might have simply been the undercard for the women's battle Wednesday morning in Tokyo.