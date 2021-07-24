Result | US women's soccer back in action against New Zealand

They played in Tokyo early Saturday.

TOKYO, Japan — UDATE: The USWNT bounced back with a bang from their jarring 3-0 loss to Sweden, overwhelming New Zealand 6-1 and putting themselves back on course to advance out of the group stage.

Rose Lavelle struck first inside of 10 minutes, Lindsey Horan added the second just before halftime, and after a New Zealand own goal to make it 3-0, Christen Press and Alex Morgan added on for the fourth and fifth.

In between, New Zealand found the back of the net, while a second own goal in extra time accounted for the final 6-1 scoreline.

The U.S. women will be to seal their place in the knockout rounds with their final group match on Tuesday against Australia.

Original story below

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is back in action Saturday morning looking to bounce back from a shocking 3-0 loss to Sweden in their Olympic opener.

Metro Atlanta natives Kelley O'Hara, Emily Sonnett and the rest of the team are intensely focused on recovering from that opening stumble - they didn't even attend the Opening Ceremony on Friday in order to practice.

"Not great," star forward Megan Rapinoe said with a laugh when she was asked by NBC's Mike Tirico how the team has been doing in the wake of the loss.

"We don't lose very often and we definitely don't lose like that very often. Luckily in Olympics we play what seems like every other day," she said, adding that "we need to take care of business" against New Zealand.

If the USWNT were to lose, it would put them in drastic position as they try to advance to the knockout rounds out of a group that, in addition to Sweden and New Zealand, also includes Australia.

A draw would also put them in a nervous position ahead of their final group match against Australia on Tuesday.

Rapinoe maintained confidence in the USWNT, though, following the opening loss on Wednesday.

She said they just need to "be more composed, trust ourselves more, just enjoy it."