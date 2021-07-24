Tropical Storm Nepartak nearing Tokyo next week, could impact Olympics

A tropical storm east of Japan has already forced organizers to postpone some games including Monday's rowing events.

TOKYO, Japan — A tropical storm off the coast of Japan could throw a wrench into the schedule of a few events this coming week during the Olympics. According to local broadcaster NHK, the men’s and women’s rowing events for Monday have already been rescheduled.

The tropical storm named Nepartak tracking towards coast of Central Honshu in Japan with a likely landfall Tuesday as a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm. The good news is it is not expected to become a typhoon as dry air will filter into the system before making landfall in Central Honshu likely just north of Tokyo.

High waves will still be kicked up causing impacts for water events as well as passing heavy showers with the rain bands moving onshore. This will at least cause additional events to be rescheduled for later into next week.