Laurel Hubbard is the latest transgender athlete to be called out for making competitions "unfair."

The 41-year-old has reignited discussion about the divisions by sex and gender equality after her decisive victory.

After she secured two golds and a silver in the heavyweight lifting at the Pacific Games, women's rights groups like Speak Up For Women have pushed for sports being divided by sex, not gender identity.

Still, other organizations like the National Women's Law Center argue that inclusion for transgender people pushes women's rights forward.

For Hubbard, the focus of her backlash has now been shifted to the 2020 Olympics, since according to the IOC policy, she is eligible to compete.

Her critics have cited a new study that claims transwomen have an unfair advantage against biological women.

"We conclude that the advantage to transwomen afforded by the IOC guidelines is an intolerable unfairness," states the study.

While her supporters claim she should be able to follow her dreams like anyone else.

Others are in favor for transgender Olympics.

Even within sporting organizations, the division is evident.

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) policy has no restrictions for trans-athletes, letting students compete under their gender identity.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) policy requires student-athletes to undergo hormonal treatment to compete in the gender of their choice.

The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) policy requires transmen to get a legal sex change and transwomen to have a reassignment surgery.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) policy requires transwomen to have been declared female for a minimum of four years and be below certain testosterone levels.