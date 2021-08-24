Streaming Guide: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

The Tokyo Paralympic Opening Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

About 4,400 athletes from around 160 countries and territories are expected to take part in the Tokyo Paralympics

The Paralympics begin Tuesday in the same empty National Stadium — during the same pandemic — as the opening and closing ceremonies of the recently completed Tokyo Olympics.

Opening Ceremony

The Tokyo Paralympic Opening Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23. It will begin at 8 p.m. local time in Japan, which is 7 a.m. ET.

Live Streams

What are Para sports?

Per the Paralympic Olympic committee, athletes competing in Para sports have an impairment that leads to a competitive disadvantage.

The Paralympic Movement offers sport opportunities for athletes with physical, vision and/or intellectual impairments that have at least one of the following 10 eligible impairments: Impaired muscle power, Impaired passive range of movement, Limb deficiency, Leg length difference, Short stature, Muscle tension, Uncoordinated movement, Involuntary movements, Vision impairment, Intellectual Impairment.

How are the sports different?

Volleyball, fencing, cycling and even Taekwondo will look a bit different during the Tokyo Paralympics. Volleyball is played sitting down, fencing is done in wheelchairs and Taekwondo scored much differently.