Streaming Guide: Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics will officially begin July 23, 2021, with the closing ceremony taking place Aug. 9.

Some events will take place ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Here is your complete guide to streaming each event as they happen live. The events below are listed in chronological order by start time.

Tuesday, July 20

Softball Opening Round, Game 1

Australia vs Japan

Starts at 7:55 p.m. EDT

Softball Opening Round, Game 2

Italy vs United States

Starts at 11 p.m. EDT

Local athlete Michelle Moultrie will be playing for team USA. The road to Tokyo began in Jacksonville for Michelle Moultrie. She began playing softball at the Mandarin Sports Association and would later play for the University of Florida as a walk-on. Small beginnings for someone who would leave Gainesville as SEC Player of the Year.

The four-time World Cup of Softball Gold Medalist says the opportunity to represent the United States in Tokyo for softball is an honor.

Wednesday, July 21

Soccer, Women's Group Stage

Great Britain vs. Chile

Starts at 3:30 a.m. EDT





Soccer, Women's Group Stage

China vs. Brazil

Starts at 4 a.m. EDT

Soccer, Women's Group Stage

Sweden vs. USA

Starts at 4:30 a.m. EDT

Kelley O’Hara will be playing for Team USA. The 32-year-old was born in Jacksonville, Florida. She began her soccer career as a forward at Stanford.

Men's Gymnastics Practice, USA Tracker

Starts at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Soccer, Women's Group Stage

Japan vs. Canada

Starts at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Soccer, Women's Group Stage

Zambia vs. Netherlands

Starts at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Soccer, Women's Group Stage

Australia vs. New Zealand

Starts at 7:30 a.m. EDT

Softball, Opening Round Game 4

USA vs. Canada

Starts at 8 p.m. EDT

Remember to keep an eye out for local athlete Michelle Moultrie playing for team USA.

Softball, Opening Round Game 5

Mexico vs. Japan