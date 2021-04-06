Streaming Guide: Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Bookmark this link. This page will be updated daily
The 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics will officially begin July 23, 2021, with the closing ceremony taking place Aug. 9.
Some events will take place ahead of the Opening Ceremony.
Here is your complete guide to streaming each event as they happen live. The events below are listed in chronological order by start time.
Tuesday, July 20
- Softball Opening Round, Game 1
- Australia vs Japan
- Starts at 7:55 p.m. EDT
- Softball Opening Round, Game 2
- Italy vs United States
- Starts at 11 p.m. EDT
Local athlete Michelle Moultrie will be playing for team USA. The road to Tokyo began in Jacksonville for Michelle Moultrie. She began playing softball at the Mandarin Sports Association and would later play for the University of Florida as a walk-on. Small beginnings for someone who would leave Gainesville as SEC Player of the Year.
The four-time World Cup of Softball Gold Medalist says the opportunity to represent the United States in Tokyo for softball is an honor.
Wednesday, July 21
- Soccer, Women's Group Stage
Great Britain vs. Chile
Starts at 3:30 a.m. EDT
- Soccer, Women's Group Stage
China vs. Brazil
Starts at 4 a.m. EDT
- Soccer, Women's Group Stage
Sweden vs. USA
Starts at 4:30 a.m. EDT
Kelley O’Hara will be playing for Team USA. The 32-year-old was born in Jacksonville, Florida. She began her soccer career as a forward at Stanford.
- Men's Gymnastics Practice, USA Tracker
Starts at 6:30 a.m. EDT
- Soccer, Women's Group Stage
Japan vs. Canada
Starts at 6:30 a.m. EDT
- Soccer, Women's Group Stage
Zambia vs. Netherlands
Starts at 6:30 a.m. EDT
- Soccer, Women's Group Stage
Australia vs. New Zealand
Starts at 7:30 a.m. EDT
- Softball, Opening Round Game 4
USA vs. Canada
Starts at 8 p.m. EDT
Remember to keep an eye out for local athlete Michelle Moultrie playing for team USA.
- Softball, Opening Round Game 5
Mexico vs. Japan
Starts at 11 p.m. EDT