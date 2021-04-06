x
Olympics

Streaming Guide: Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Here is your complete guide to streaming each event of the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics as they happen live.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Bookmark this link. This page will be updated daily 

The 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics will officially begin July 23, 2021, with the closing ceremony taking place Aug. 9.

Some events will take place ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Here is your complete guide to streaming each event as they happen live. The events below are listed in chronological order by start time.

RELATED: List: Athletes from the First Coast heading to the Tokyo Olympics

Tuesday, July 20

Local athlete Michelle Moultrie will be playing for team USA. The road to Tokyo began in Jacksonville for Michelle Moultrie. She began playing softball at the Mandarin Sports Association and would later play for the University of Florida as a walk-on. Small beginnings for someone who would leave Gainesville as SEC Player of the Year.

The four-time World Cup of Softball Gold Medalist says the opportunity to represent the United States in Tokyo for softball is an honor.

RELATED: Americans on many teams as softball returns to Olympics

Wednesday, July 21

  • Soccer, Women's Group Stage

Great Britain vs. Chile

Starts at 3:30 a.m. EDT

Watch the event live here.


  • Soccer, Women's Group Stage

China vs. Brazil

Starts at 4 a.m. EDT

Watch the event live here.

  • Soccer, Women's Group Stage

Sweden vs. USA

Starts at 4:30 a.m. EDT

Watch the event live here.

Kelley O’Hara will be playing for Team USA. The 32-year-old was born in Jacksonville, Florida. She began her soccer career as a forward at Stanford.

RELATED: US women's soccer looks to make history at Olympics

  • Men's Gymnastics Practice, USA Tracker 

Starts at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Watch the event live here.

RELATED: Here are the five gymnasts representing the US in men's gymnastics in Tokyo

  • Soccer, Women's Group Stage

Japan vs. Canada

Starts at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Watch the event live here.

  • Soccer, Women's Group Stage

Zambia vs. Netherlands

Starts at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Watch the event live here.

  • Soccer, Women's Group Stage

Australia vs. New Zealand

Starts at 7:30 a.m. EDT

Watch the event live here.

  • Softball, Opening Round Game 4

USA vs. Canada

Starts at 8 p.m. EDT

Watch this event live here.

Remember to keep an eye out for local athlete Michelle Moultrie playing for team USA. 

  • Softball, Opening Round Game 5

Mexico vs. Japan

Starts at 11 p.m. EDT

Watch this event live here.

