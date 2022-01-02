Streaming Guide: How to watch events during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

The U.S. gets started with the mixed doubles curling team. There will also be a pair of women’s hockey games, but the U.S. doesn’t hit the ice till Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Athletes from across the world have begun to gather in Beijing as the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4 approaches.

Because of China's strict COVID protocols, the festivities will look quite different compared to most of the previous Olympics because there will be just limited fans allowed to cheer on from the stands.

The Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 4. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time in China, which is 6:30 a.m. ET or 3:30 a.m. PT.

However, some events have already started. Here is your complete streaming guide to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

The U.S. gets started with the mixed doubles curling team of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger. There will also be a pair of women’s hockey games, but the U.S. doesn’t hit the ice until Thursday and the men get some training runs in on the alpine downhill course.

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

Thursday, Feb. 3

Figure skating and moguls skiing joins the Winter Olympics schedule on Thursday, one day before the Opening Ceremony. NBC will also offer its first night of primetime coverage.

The big event is the start of team figure skating. Each qualifying country will feature competitors from each of the four disciplines – men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance. The athletes will perform both their short and long routines over the course of three nights to produce one combined score. Thursday night features the men’s short program, pairs short program and ice dancing rhythm dance.

The U.S. women’s hockey team opens its gold medal defense against Finland. The mixed doubles team of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger has matches against Norway and Sweden. And freestyle skiing gets underway with men’s and women’s moguls qualifying.

1:05 a.m. EST Thursday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

7:35 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

Men’s Short Program

Pairs Short Program

Ice Dance Rhythm Dance