Jacksonville's Michelle Moultrie bringing home silver from 2020 Olympic Games

The four-time World Cup of Softball Gold Medalist says the opportunity to represent the United States in Tokyo for softball is an honor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville native Michelle Moultrie will be coming back from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with a silver medal.

This after Japan’s softball team defeated the United States 2-0 in the Olympic Softball final on Tuesday.

Moultrie, however, didn't go down without a fight. She reportedly delivered an impressive defensive play in the bottom of the second inning with a spinning grab at the wall.

This makes Moultrie the first Jacksonville-area player to win a softball medal at the Olympics.

For her, the road to Tokyo began in Jacksonville. She began playing softball at the Mandarin Sports Association and would later play for the University of Florida as a walk-on.

Small beginnings for someone who would leave Gainesville as SEC Player of the Year.