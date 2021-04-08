US baseball team defeats Dominican Republican to reach Olympic semifinals

Team USA won 3-1, advancing to the semifinals, where they'll face either Japan or North Korea.

TOKYO, Japan — The United States advanced to the semifinals of the Olympic baseball tournament in Tokyo, keeping their gold medal dreams alive with a 3-1 victory over the Dominican Republic.

Triston Casas hit his third home run of the Olympics in the first inning and Team USA never looked back, surrendering their lone run in the ninth inning. Tyler Austin added a solo home run in the fifth and Scott Kazmir was the winning pitcher for the U.S.

The Americans play next on Thursday against the loser of Wednesday night's Japan-South Korea matchup.

Japan already beat the U.S. in Tokyo, meaning the host country's game against South Korea in the winner's bracket is for a spot in the gold medal game. The U.S. has already defeated South Korea once in Tokyo by a score of 4-2. Team USA will have to beat both to win gold.