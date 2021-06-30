Rules of the Olympic games: Synchronized Swimming

Synchronized swimming is the figure skating of the Summer Olympics. Here's how it works.

It's a swimming competition not about speed but about artistry, control, balance and the ability to hold your breath underwater for a long time. Synchronized swimming is the figure skating of the Summer Olympics.

Officially called Artistic Swimming at the Olympics, there are two competitions: duets and teams. Only women compete in synchronized swimming.

Each competition has two heats which are performed to music. One is a technical routine that lasts no more than 2 minutes, 50 seconds and has a set of five required movements. The other is a free routine that lasts three to four minutes.

The competitions are scored by judges, with the scoring focused on synchronization, difficulty, technique, choreography, musical interpretation and presentation.

Artistry is a big part of the competition, but strength, power and endurance are also key factors. Competitors can spend 30 seconds holding their breaths while swimming upside down with only their legs above the water. They hold their position in the water using a technique called sculling. Also, when they are upright and using an eggbeater kick, they can rise to waist-high above the water.