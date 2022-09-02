One more for the road: Snowboarder Shaun White’s final ride

Shaun White tries to ride into a golden sunset with another Olympic title. Plus, will Mikaela Shiffrin bounce back on super-G after a rough start in these Games?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In what will be his final competition before retirement, Shaun White defends his gold medal in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final. Joining him will be fellow Americans Taylor Gold and Chase Josey.

After early disqualifications in her first two events, American Mikaela Shiffrin is expected back on the slopes in the women’s super-G.

The U.S. women’s hockey team will be in quarterfinal action against the Czech Republic while the U.S. men take on China to open preliminary play. On the curling sheet, U.S. men take on Sweden and Great Britain while the women’s team faces Denmark.

The harrowing skeleton gets started with the first two women’s runs while luge holds the team relay – one man, one woman and one doubles from each qualifying country go down the course in succession for one combined time.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. EST Thursday and 3:00 a.m. EST Friday. Schedules may be subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 considerations. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin