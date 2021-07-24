US women open with beach volleyball win

April Ross and Alix Klineman opened their Olympics with a straight-set win against China.

TOKYO, Japan — Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their Olympic opener.

Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She’s already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They’re among the favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo.

The Americans won the first set 21-17 and then took the second 21-19 over Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin.

Ross and Klineman play Spain on Tuesday.