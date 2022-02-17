Ocala Olympians share one common bond: Renee

Three Winter Olympic medalists all from the warm Florida town of Ocala have one thing other than their hometown in common, their childhood coach.

OCALA, Fla. — Every Olympic year, smalls towns across the country swell with pride for the incredible athlete who may be from there.

Any town should be proud to have even one Olympian competing.

Ocala has three Winter Olympians, with multiple medals between them. All three will be bringing home medals from these games as well.

Joey Mantia won his first medal in Beijing, a bronze in the team pursuit.

Brittany Bowe won her second medal, and first individual medal, a bronze in the 1000 meter.

Erin Jackson made history in these games as the first black woman to ever win a gold medal in speed skating.

All Winter Olympians from a town with an average February temperature of 73 degrees.

Ocala is a beautiful rural Florida town with a half dozen Kentucky Derby winners. Warm weather to train and plenty of wide-open pasture. So when you think Ocala speed, you might think about horses.

But the actual Ocala Speed Club is where these Olympic dreams were bred: In a roller rink.

Ocala’s Skate A Way is like any hometown roller rink, it’s where childhood friendships are formed.

But the friendships and skating here were just the start of a long road for the three Ocala friends Jackson, Bowe and Mantia.

It's where they got to know Renee Hildebrand.

“I love it, I love it," Hildebrand said. "For three kids from Ocala, Florida to be in the Winter Olympics, it’s pretty amazing.”

Hildebrand coached all three in-line skating. She trained them on the hardwood of the roller rink and the asphalt of the local county park quarter mile track.

And, there's no ice within a hundred miles.

"No, we don't do ice around here," Hildebrand said with a big smile on her face.

She's proud of the fact that her teaching technique with roller skating has translated over to the ice so well.

Her proof of performance coming with Joey’s and Brittany’s bronze medals and Erin Jackson’s gold.

“It’s hard to even describe, she played so many roles for me growing up,” Jackson said.

“She’s a really awesome coach and she’s a really awesome motivator," Jackson added, "Because the mental side is a really important aspect, especially in the ice skating side.”

But what's Hildebrand's secret? How has she gotten so much athletic achievement out of a town with a population of less than 60,000?

“When they’re wonderful at in line skating, when they get to the top of the sport, and they’re world champions, they know what it’s like to compete," she said.

Hildebrand says she's always focused on taking the skaters she trains to the toughest events in the country and across the world.

"It doesn't make sense to take them to meets, they're going to beat everyone," she said. "I want to take them to places where they go against the best and they get pushed."

It's that mental toughness, and desire to compete, that she says translates best over to the ice.

“It’s been shown now, many times, that it can happen,” Hildebrand said.

“That self belief is the biggest thing," Jackson said. "That’s a really big part of it, believing you can do something.”

Jackson, Bowe and Mantia all made the decision to transfer over to the ice as they all had Olympic dreams.

More and more in-line skaters from around the world are noticing that it works too and are making that transition. It boils down to the fact that there's more access to roads and outdoor tracks to train on than there are indoor ice rinks.

The Ocala three all moved to Salt Lake City to train on ice specifically, and that's where Renee says she let them go.

"I talk to them a lot, I text them all the time," she said. "But ice is definitely different, so they need specific coaching for that."

So now she focuses on the next generation of potential Olympians and world champion in-line skaters.

At Skate-A-Way she coaches multiple days a week, indoor and outdoor, with Richard Hawkins -- a man everyone calls Spanky.

Hawkins has an incredible background with speed skaters and in-line skaters as well. He says the warm Florida climate lets athletes train year 'round, and it only makes sense that kids travel from across Florida to train there.

“She always sees something in you," said 14-year-old in-line student Kash Wisco. "She finds that, and she focuses on that.”

And now their group of Florida kids have seen the Olympic success, and they know what's possible.

“It motivates me, because one day I want to be there,” said 13-year-old Brady Ankney. “I want to be a winter Olympian... try to get to the Winter Olympics.”

That seems to be a common goal now.

“I want to get to the point where I can switch to ice," Wisco said. "And hopefully go to the Olympics”

So it only makes sense, if you’re going to go chasing the Olympic dream, you better first track down the Olympic dream maker.

It all boils down to one thought for Hildebrand: