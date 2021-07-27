x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Ultimate Kids Guide to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Brush up on the history of the Olympics, get a basic understanding of each sport, solve puzzles, play games, and even become a Kid’s Expert!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents, get your families involved in the Tokyo 2020 action you see on TV!

SportsEngine & NBC Sports have created a complete guide for kids and families to use while watching the Games.  

Brush up on the history of the Olympics, get a basic understanding of each sport, solve puzzles, play games, and even become a Kid’s Expert!

All 41 summer sports are represented in over 100 pages of content and fun, creative visuals, fun facts, how to play, history of the sport, and more.  

To download the guide, please fill out the form here.  

You will receive a link at the email address provided

RELATED: Average Guy Does Olympics: Lew does the 50-meter freestyle

RELATED: Streaming Guide: How to watch events during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Credit: NBC
Credit: NBC

Related Articles