Ultimate Kids Guide to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Brush up on the history of the Olympics, get a basic understanding of each sport, solve puzzles, play games, and even become a Kid’s Expert!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents, get your families involved in the Tokyo 2020 action you see on TV!

SportsEngine & NBC Sports have created a complete guide for kids and families to use while watching the Games.

All 41 summer sports are represented in over 100 pages of content and fun, creative visuals, fun facts, how to play, history of the sport, and more.