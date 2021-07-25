Jacksonville's Ryan Murphy qualifies for 100m backstroke semi-final in first event

Murphy tied for seventh in qualifying in the 100m backstroke.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bolles School alum Ryan Murphy placed second in his individual heat and seventh overall to qualify him to the semifinals of the men's 100m backstroke.

Murphy, who swam in the 6th heat, finished with a time of 53.22 seconds, putting him in the middle of the pack for the 16-man semi-finals.

The semi-finals will take place Sunday night (eastern time) with the final happening Monday night (eastern time).

Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov posted the best time of all the heats, finishing with a time of 52.15.

During the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Murphy set a world record for the 100m backstroke with a time of 51.85.

The 100m qualifying heat was on the first time Murphy got his feet wet in what is supposed to be a busy Olympic Games for him.