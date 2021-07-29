'I was like oh God, I got to continue to pray': Garrett Scantling's friends were on their knees praying during Olympic trials

Garrett Scantling didn't make the Olympics in 2016. But at the trials this year for Tokyo, he powered through the 1500 meter with his friends on their knees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sharon Rashad is one determined prayer warrior. She stayed on her knees the entire time Jacksonville native Garrett Scantling was running in the U.S. Olympic trials.

Why the prayer effort? Scantling did not make the team for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

He was oh so close. He needed to finish in the top three in the decathlon at trials. He finished 4th.

That 1500 meter run at the very end knocked out his stellar scores, as he faded during the run.

"I never want to feel that way again," Scantling says about his disappointments.

But this year at the U.S. trials, Scantling was set on powering through that 1500.

So Rashad says she kept texting Scantling's mom asking, "Are we a lock yet? No? Okay. Gotta keep praying," she says, as she stayed on her knees on the floor.

The text came back that Scantling was still in first place in the decathlon. But Rashad says, "Then I remembered some people fall in the race and they don't finish."

So she stayed on her knees. "I was like, oh, God, I got to continue to pray."

Finally, word came. Scantling had finally become an Olympian.

Scantling appreciates all the support from the First Coast. "My Dad instilled in me it takes a village to raise a child," he says.

He played ball as a kid in the San Souci area, then Hendricks Day School and then Episcopal. For college, he ran track at UGA.

His mom says they've gotten messages from people all over town, who've played ball at some point with Scantling. "We've heard from a lot of them," she says.

Scantling says, "I love you guys. And I appreciate your support."

And then he lets it go, "DUUUUUVAL!"