Hot temperatures and typhoon season in Tokyo during the Summer Olympics

A lot of events during the Olympics are very dependent on the weather. Here is a look at some of the hazards the athletes could see.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many of the summer Olympic events take place outdoors and are very dependent on the weather. Looking ahead, conditions during the Summer Olympics could be a lot like Florida’s weather, hot sticky and an occasional afternoon thunderstorm.

The good news the seasonal rainy season front also known as the Tsuyu front in Japan will likely have just lifted north by the start of the Olympics. Like clockwork, this stationary front developing in May across Southern Japan and lifts north as the Siberian high weakens and the western pacific high builds in. On average the rainy season ends in Tokyo on July 19, only a few days before the opening ceremonies.

That does not mean things will stay dry though, outside of local afternoon showers late July is in the middle of Typhoon season in the western pacific. Good news much like the Atlantic certain times of the year typhoons are more likely to hit than other times. And this time of the year western Japan and Okinawa have a higher chance of a Typhoon than Tokyo.

In reality with summer underway, the key thing is going to be the heat for the athletes. Not only will the sun be beating down on them but also heat will be radiating up from below. Tokyo is the largest metro area in the world and with all that concrete during the summer the temperature in the city can often be several degrees warmer than the surrounding mountains.