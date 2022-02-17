Jacksonville youth figure skaters show off their skills

Kids in the Jacksonville area hope to one day reach the Olympics in figure skating.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The best figure skaters in the world are in Beijing right now for the Olympics, but even those skaters began their Olympic journey far from the medal stands. There are a number of talented figure skaters on the First Coast with Olympic dreams too.

First Coast News' Rich Donnelly laced up his skates to get a first-hand look at what it takes to be a figure skater.

Some of the best figure skaters on the First Coast, who do moves including "the death spiral," are not even teenagers yet. Far from the medal stands in Beijing, the dream of the Olympics for these youngsters begins in Jacksonville at the Community First Igloo.

"I've been skating since I was a baby, and my favorite part about skating is everything," said 7-year-old Greyson Aiken.

Devin and Juliet Meek are siblings and also pairs partners. They lace up their skates and hit the practice ice roughly 15 hours per week.

It's all worth it for the feeling of soaring through the air.

"Like, you get to feel free and slide on the ice. You can't do that anywhere else," said 9-year-old Juliet Meek.

Devin has dreams of one day reaching the Olympics, just like his favorite skater Nathan Chen.

"He's cool," said 12-year-old Devin Meek, "just all of the quads he does, and the programs he does, they're not normal programs that skate to classical music. He skates to music he likes."

After watching the kids dazzle on the ice, it's time for Rich Donnelly (a reporter and definitely NOT a figure skater) to get a lesson from the kids.

Devin and Juliet are too advanced, so he's getting a lesson on how to jump on the ice from their 7-year-old brother, Taylor.

"Kick the foot through," said Taylor to an unqualified Donnelly. "Kick your foot through and jump."

Magically, Rich didn't fall on his face and actually got off the ice. Clearly Taylor is a good teacher. He'll stick to reporting and maybe one day will cover Devin Meek at the winter games.

"I have a pretty good chance and a pretty good opportunity with skating and I have time to practice," said Devin, "so I think 2030 I'll probably be at the Olympics."