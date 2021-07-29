Watch: Families react to loved ones winning Olympic medals in Tokyo

Watch parties filled with smiling faces, high-fives and tears of pure excitement have been making the rounds online, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Spoilers! Some of these events have not yet run in Primetime.

Families of Olympic athletes have been forced to watch their loved ones competing in Tokyo from afar amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with many finding creative ways to celebrate.

Here are some of our favorite moments.

Green Cove Springs-native Caeleb Dressel won his first career individual Olympic gold medal Wednesday in the men's 100m freestyle in Tokyo. Dressel finished with a time of 47.02, setting a new Olympic record in the event. While Dressel secured his first individual gold medal in the race, it is the second gold ermedal so far for him in this 2020 Olympics.

GOOSEBUMPS.



Caeleb Dressel sets the 100M Free Olympic Record and his family’s reaction is EVERYTHING. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/vwiYZMJ85J — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021

Team USA's Suni Lee won gold Thursday in the women's individual all-around gymnastics final, reports NBC, defending the title despite the absence of the team's reigning champion, Simone Biles.

Her father said on NBC's "TODAY" show Thursday that he, his wife and the "whole community" were watching together and "holding their breath" as she competed.

17-year-old Lydia Jacoby surprise victory in the 100-meter breaststroke Tuesday quickly became the feel-good story of the Tokyo Games. Her hometown in Alaska came together for a watch party and went absolutely nuts when she took the top spot.

Great Britain's Tom Dean won gold in the men's 200m freestyle on Monday. His family celebrated in England wearing 'Team Tom' shirts. When he finishes, even he looks shocked as he realizes he finished first. His family jumps up in joy to celebrate the win.

🙌 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐃 celebrations at 3am in Maidenhead 🥳@tomdean00's family and friends didn't hold back while watching the @TeamGB swimming star clinch Olympic gold 🥇🏊‍♂️#Tokyo2020 | #TeamGB | 🎥 - IG/Tikkitraining pic.twitter.com/PEyl35TPm4 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 27, 2021

Another notable moment from Great Britian. Pure excitement came from the husband of Great Britain swimmer Tom Daley after he earned a gold medal in synchronized diving. Dustin Lance Black is an American screenwriter, director, and film producer.

Tom Daley’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, reacting to Tom finally getting his gold medal is just pure ❤️ #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/yxiilXpd8I — Mandi Bierly (@MandiBierly) July 27, 2021

Swimmer Fernando Scheffer of Brazil took the bronze in the men's 200m freestyle on Monday night. He reportedly runs a tennis club who posted about the win on Twitter.