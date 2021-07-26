Jacksonville's Ryan Murphy wins bronze medal in 100m backstroke

Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee won gold with a time of 51.98 seconds. Kliment Kolesnikov, also of the ROC, won silver.

TOKYO, Japan — Jacksonville-native and Bolles School alum Ryan Murphy finished 3rd place in the men's 100m backstroke, securing a bronze medal. It is Murphy's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee won gold with a time of 51.98 seconds. Kliment Kolesnikov, also of the ROC, won silver.

Murphy finished with a final time of 52.19 seconds, more than two-tenths of a second behind Rylov. No other American was competing in the event's final race.

In 2016, Murphy won gold in the 100m backstroke in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, setting a world record in the process.

Murphy is not the Olympian from the First Coast with a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Caeleb Dressel from Green Cove Springs won a gold medal for swimming as a part of the men's 4x100 freestyle relay.

Ryan Murphy will have several more chances to win gold in his second Olympics with three remaining events: The men's 200m backstroke, the mixed 4x100 medley relay and the men's 4x100 medley relay.