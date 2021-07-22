Caeleb Dressel of Green Cove Springs wins gold, breaks world record at Tokyo Olympics

The former Clay High School and University of Florida swimming star set a world record and won his third gold medal in Friday night's Olympic 100-meter butterfly.

TOKYO, Japan — Already crowned the fastest man in the water, Caeleb Dressel is shattering records again.

The former Clay High School and University of Florida swimming star set a world record and won his third gold medal in Friday night's Olympic 100-meter butterfly swimming final at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Dressel touched the wall in 49.45 in the two-length race, edging Hungarian Kristof Milak by 0.23 seconds — the first men's world record of the Tokyo Games.

Switzerland's Noe Ponti won bronze.

Dressel is also scheduled to swim two more events later in the evening: the 50 freestyle semifinal, in which he enters with the top seed, and the first-ever Olympic mixed medley relay, in which he is scheduled to team up with former Bolles Sharks teammate Ryan Murphy.

Murphy (backstroke), Lydia Jacoby (breaststroke), Torri Huske (butterfly) and Dressel (freestyle) are set to line up in the American quartet for that relay.

Dressel already entered the night with two gold medals in Tokyo: the 100-meter freestyle, traditionally viewed as the sport's highest-profile sprint, and the 4x100 free relay. He had also earned two gold medals on relays with the United States team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

With the results, the 24-year-old from Green Cove Springs is rapidly climbing the list of most decorated Olympians and swimmers in Sunshine State history, and he appears far from finished.

Dressel rocketed to the top of the global swimming world in 2017 when he won seven gold medals at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. He followed that feat with eight medals, six of them gold, at the 2019 worlds in Gwangju, South Korea.