Black women, across generations, heed Biles’ Olympic example

Being a young Black woman in American life comes with its own built-in pressure to perform, and entails much more than meets the eye.

But for people like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, both prominent young Black women athletes under the pressure of a global Olympic spotlight, the glare on the world's stage is even hotter.

Both cited their mental health as reasons to step back from relentless competition and critique, a decision Black women across generations took notice of.

It's part of an increasing discussion of mental health that is rising around race and sports, and in some cases is split by generational divides.

