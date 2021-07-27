Average Guy Does Olympics: Lew tries shot put

Bill Murray once said every Olympic event should have one average guy for perspective. Lewis Turner has volunteered to be that average guy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In another installment of Average Guy Does The Olympics, resident average guy Lew Turner is trying the shot put.

Creekside High School track and field head coach Ricky Fields gave his expertise in several Olympics events, including giving some perspective on the best in the world.

"The world record is 76 feet 8 inches," Fields said.

American Ryan Crouser just set that world record in his qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

"Remember, it's a push, you throw your lead elbow and push," Fields said while giving some final coaching to Turner before his throw.

The shot put is a 16 pound ball. Think about the heaviest bowling ball at the local alley condensed to about the size of a softball.

Crouser threw that heavy ball the length of a bowling alley (60 feet) plus an additional 16 feet, 8 inches.