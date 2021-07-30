Average Guy Does Olympics: Lew's 100 meter dash

The granddaddy of them all, for the title of fastest person on the planet, the 100 meter dash. Let's see how fast the best of the best really are.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As noted in previous "Average Guy Does Olympics" stories, it's important to have perspective when it comes to Olympic sports.

Generally, these are sports that a vast majority of the population only lock into once every four years.

So, telling someone that Usain Bolt ran the 100 meter dash in 9.58 seconds, the world record, may be tough to really understand.

Just how fast is that.

In short: extremely.

He maxed out at a top speed of 28 miles per hour.