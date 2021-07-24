As Olympics begin, how are First Coast's local athletes doing?

So far, only four athletes in two sports have played in events, including three for the undefeated women's softball team.

TOKYO, Japan — For the first time since the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Team USA did not win a medal on the first day of the Olympics. However, Team USA did have big wins in several sports, including women's water polo and men's boxing.

However, among the biggest wins were women's softball and soccer.

The US Women's National Team in soccer dominated New Zealand 6-1 in their second match of the group stage, rebounding from a disappointing 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Among those that took the field for the USA was Jacksonville's Kelley O'Hara, who started a defender before being taken out in the 60'.

Team USA Softball also romped to a victory, beating Mexico 2-0. The team is currently 3-0 with victories against Italy, Canada and Mexico, all in shutout fashion.

Mandarin High School alum Michelle Moultrie, 31, has one hit and RBI in eight at-bats for Team USA.

Meanwhile, Aubree Munro, who played for the Florida Gators, has one hit and one run.

Kelsey Steward, also an alum of the Florida Gators softball team, has one hit.