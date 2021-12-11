Olympic medalists among those in the field at Street League Skateboarding Super Crown World Championship

It's the first time the SLS Tour has come to Jacksonville. The men's and women's tournament starts Saturday with the finals taking place Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Standing in the shadow of downtown Jacksonville's bridges and skyscrapers is a concrete playground, for the world's best to play.

"This park's crazy, this one is mostly just like one line usually you have two but it's fun," 17-year-old Dutch skateboarder Keet Oldenbeuving said.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold, silver, and bronze medalists are in the women's field at the Street League Skateboarding Super Crown World Championship.

"If you win this you're a legend," Oldenbeuving said.

The Dutch teen was on the outside looking in at Tokyo, finishing in 12th place.

She is hopeful her fortunes turn this weekend in Jacksonville.

"You really want to do your best try to stand out, but it's really fun because you're challenging each other and skating together," Oldenbeuving said.

Despite the elite competition, the skateboarders were relaxed at practice on Friday.

"We've gone this crazy process together going to the Olympics and we've seen everyone around the world and yea we're all good friends and we skate together," Oldenbeuving said.

Saturday, Oldenbeuving and around 10 other women's skateboarders will compete to advance to the final on Sunday.

Gates open Saturday at 9 a.m. The women's qualifier starts at 10 a.m., the men follow at 1:30 p.m.