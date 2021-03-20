Ohio State's E.J. Liddell receives hateful messages following loss in first round of NCAA tournament

The athletic department says they contacted the Ohio State Police Saturday morning to investigate the situation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's E.J. Liddell posted two screenshots of hateful insults and threats he received on social media following their loss to Oral Roberts Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Liddell posted the screenshots on Twitter just after midnight Saturday.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Tweeted in support of Liddell saying, "I will support our student-athletes in and out of competition! I have nothing but love and respect for E.J. He epitomizes all that we hope for in our student-athletes."

I will support our student-athletes in and out of competition!



I have nothing but love and respect for E.J. He epitomizes all that we hope for in our student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/BxejMWvo1x — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) March 20, 2021

Chris Holtmann, the head coach for the Buckeyes, also Tweeted saying, "Recent social media comments to EJ Liddell, while not from or representative of Ohio State fans, are vile, dangerous and reflect the worst of humanity."

