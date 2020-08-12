Annual Ohio-State, Michigan game cancelled

University of Michigan continues to have an outstanding number of COVID-19 positive cases, student-athletes in quarantine

Cancellations and postponements in the college football landscape have become the norm. But this latest cancellation could affect the ultimate prize: the College Football Playoff.

No. 4 Ohio State's regular season finale against Michigan has been cancelled due to outstanding COVID-19 cases within the Wolverines' program. This means Ohio State will have played just five regular season games; the Big Ten mandates that, to qualify for the Big Ten Championship, a team needs to have played six regular season games.