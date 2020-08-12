Annual Ohio-State, Michigan game cancelled

Cancellations and postponements in the college football landscape have become the norm. But this latest cancellation could affect the ultimate prize: the College Football Playoff.
No. 4 Ohio State's regular season finale against Michigan has been cancelled due to outstanding COVID-19 cases within the Wolverines' program. This means Ohio State will have played just five regular season games; the Big Ten mandates that, to qualify for the Big Ten Championship, a team needs to have played six regular season games.
The Big Ten has considered lowering that threshold to five games. There is potential that, if another Big Ten game is cancelled, Ohio State could find an opponent this weekend. The Big Ten is playing a conference-only schedule for 2020.