Oakleaf girls weightlifter setting records, blazing path for future Lady Knights

Tamira Briley has already broken the state bench record in the 119 pound division. She has her eyes set on a new mark all while grooming the next generation.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Do or do not. There is no try.

The wise words of Master Yoda sit patiently on Oakleaf girls weightlifter Tamira Briley's flexed shoulders.

She has become one with the barbell.

The senior won a state championship last year in the 110 pound division and is looking to smash the state record in the 119 pound division this year. A record that happens to be her very own. One she set with a 200 pound bench press earlier this season.

"I just never want to stop I'm never satisfied. I'm always proud but I'm never satisfied because I know I can do so much more," Briley said.

"She's a go-getter man when she sees a goal when we establish a goal she's bound and determined to accomplish that goal," Oakleaf head coach Ben White said.

An empty bench is an open invitation to a lifter. The barbell asks the question, can you do more?

The lifter's response is what determines her greatness. Briley's was there from Day 1.

"We had a mock meet in which we were making cuts and I noticed this little 110 pound girl had these huge numbers and I looked at her grade and she was in ninth grade. I was like quiet as the breeze strong as an ox," White said.

"It made me want more I couldn't just stop there," Briley said.

But a lifter can only fuel their own fire for so long.

"We encourage each other talk to each other and you know because there's not many people on our platform we're always like 'You got it Tamira, you got it Ivy,'" Briley's teammate Ivy Gunn said.

When there's one, there's always another. Briley has welcomed Gunn to the team this year and has taken her under her wing.

"She didn't know her own strength, but it's good to be able to talk to her and motivate her and she motivates me too," Briley said.

Gunn and Briley both took home regional titles last weekend.

On the wall of champions in Oakleaf's weight room, Briley smiles at her present day self knowing her journey is all but complete.

Waiting are Gunn and others, ready to build on the legacy Briley's built.

"After a meet a lot of people come up to me and tell me their maxes tell me everything and it's so like exciting to hear if one person does good you do good because you're a team," Briley said.

White said Briley potentially has what it takes to compete at the Olympic level, but wants to reserve those conversations after Briley's senior year.