Fighting Irish set to take on the Gamecocks Friday, December 30 in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

The Fighting Irish (8-4) under first year head coach Marcus Freeman will face the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) and first year head coach Shane Beamer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 02: The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl logo during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kentucky Wildcats on January 2, 2021 at Bill Gay Grounds at TIAA Bank Filed in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bounce back teams in No. 19 Notre Dame and No. 20 South Carolina will play in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. There were points earlier in the season when neither program was projected for the postseason. The Fighting Irish started the season 3-3 with home losses to Marshall and Stanford. The Gamecocks were 1-2 after blowout defeats to Arkansas and Georgia. But both teams rallied down the stretch. Notre Dame won five of its last six, while South Carolina won three of its last four including stunning defeats of Top-10 opponents Tennessee and rival Clemson.

