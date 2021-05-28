North Florida names Nick Morrow new Athletic Director

Morrow has worked as a senior staff member at UNF for nearly 10 years. He succeeds Lee Moon, who retires June 30.

The University of North Florida didn't have to look too far to find their new athletic director.

The school announced Friday morning that Nick Morrow, the school's Senior Associate Athletic Director, has been named the seventh athletic director in school history. Morrow has worked as an essential senior staffer in UNF's Athletics Department for ten years. He succeeds the soon-to-be retired Lee Moon, effective June 30.

“Nick has been an invaluable leader within the University for the past 10 years and has greatly contributed to the growth, development and success of the Osprey athletic program,” said President David Szymanski. “He worked closely under the guidance of Coach Lee Moon and has proven himself to be a remarkable leader with his strong work ethic, communication skills and dedicated commitment and devotion to our student-athletes, coaches and athletic programming.”

Morrow joined the UNF athletics staff in July 2011 and previously served as senior associate athletic director for development, external and financial operations. He also served as the Athletics Department’s chief financial officer where he oversaw all financial matters and business operations.

In addition, Morrow served as the director of the Osprey Club where he oversaw fundraising efforts and development staff. Under his leadership, the athletics department set records for both increased total reportable revenue and increased total donor count as well as established all-time revenue records in annual fundraising events.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for this amazing blessing and opportunity as I am incredibly honored to become the next Director of Athletics at the University of North Florida,” said Morrow. “Jacksonville is my home and I am excited for the opportunity to build upon a foundation of excellence and lead UNF to further academic and athletic success while providing an exceptional student-athlete experience. I am extremely grateful to President Szymanski for believing in my ability to handle this great responsibility and to Coach Moon for his leadership over the past 12 years. The advancements of the athletic programs under his guidance are nothing short of extraordinary. He is a personal mentor and friend, and I am very appreciative of his legacy.”

Morrow also developed and managed the $13 million budget for the University’s sports programs and support areas as well as supervised the day-to-day business operations of the Athletics Department. He led external operations, including marketing, sponsorships, communications, ticket office, video production and broadcast operations as well as set all-time revenue records in corporate sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, merchandise sales and concessions.

Prior to joining UNF, Morrow served as assistant athletic director, facilities operations and events at the University of Maryland, held facility roles at University of Florida’s Stephen C. O’Connell Center and worked in the University of Florida’s Athletic Association.