No Urban, same result: Jaguars fall to Texans, 30-16

Days after firing their head coach, penalties and early mistakes once again plagued the Jaguars, who fall to 2-12 on the year

Following Thursday's firing of head coach Urban Meyer, the Jaguars players and coaches noted that they now had "clarity" as they looked forward to the final four games of the season.

However, the direction of the Jaguars (let alone their middling offense) appears just as muddled as before after a 30-16 loss to the Texans (3-11).

Jacksonville (2-12) only trailed by a touchdown much of the fourth quarter, but their offense continued its streak of sputtering in the second half. They turned the ball over on downs on the Texans' 35-yard line with 21 seconds to play; the Texans were able to turn that into a field goal. Tyson Campbell's second career interception put the Jaguars on the Texans' 22-yard line; three plays later, they were forced to settle for a field goal.

While James Robinson had more than 17 carries for the first time in a month -- finishing with 18 carries for 75 yards with a touchdown -- he still couldn't carry the load. Trevor Lawrence found success early on but finished 21-37 for 199 yards. Lawrence was once again plagued by five drops by his receivers.

While the Jaguars defense settled in after a touchdown-scoring, opening drive by Houston, that touchdown would have never happened had defensive lineman Adam Gotsis not been flagged on an earlier Texans' punt for a personal foul. As has become a theme this year: despite forcing a three-and-out, the Jaguars couldn't get off the field. It wasn't just Gotsis' special teams blunder either. After marching down field on their opening drive and kicking a field goal, the Jaguars surrendered a 98-yard kick-off return by Tremon Smith. Worse yet, safety Rayshawn Jenkins was lost for the game with an ankle injury on the same play. In the second half, Houston capitalized on field position, pinning the Jaguars within their own 30-yard line on three straight drives.

Because it was not like Houston's offense was unstoppable. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills finished 19-30 for 209 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Their run game tallied 75 total yards. The Texans managed the game, and, despite incurring more penalties, made less mistakes when it counted most.