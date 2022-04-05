No. 9 JU men's lacrosse entering Southern Conference Tournament under the national spotlight

JU is in the midst of its best season in program history and is flourishing thanks in part to internal support from the school's administration.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University enters the postseason as a burgeoning program.

It's the only Division I men's lacrosse program in the state and has received a healthy amount of financial support from the university.

The No. 9 ranked team in the country has high expectations for a team that has yet to achieve much in the postseason, but you have to start somewhere.

Why not at the top?

JU will face VMI in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament Thursday.

A SoCon title is well within reach. Win or lose, the Dolphins will most likely get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

It's a privilege only elite programs get to enjoy. In order to be elite you need the wins, but you also need support.

Jacksonville University has backed both its men's and women's lacrosse teams significantly.

The school spent $1.875 million on a new lacrosse center a few years ago, which features locker rooms, a film room, lounge, nutrition center, and training center, among other features.

It's support that goes a long way in growing a program into a national power.