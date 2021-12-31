No. 16 Wake Forest pulls away to win 77th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 38-10

Playing on nine days' notice, Rutgers made it a one-possession game most of the first half. But the ACC runner-up's proved too strong in the second half

Dave Clawson's Demon Deacons set a goal to be "great, not just 'good'" before the 2021 season began. After a 4-5 season a year ago and having not won more than 8 games in a single season in more than a decade, this Wake Forest group wanted to change the standard.

Mission accomplished.

With a 38-10 win over Rutgers (5-8) in the 77th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Wake Forest has clinched its first 11-win season since 2006. It is the second Gator Bowl title in Demon Deacons history. Wake Forest won the inaugural Gator Bowl title in 1946 in their only other appearance.

Most Las Vegas sportsbooks had No. 16 Wake Forest as a 16.5-point favorite entering the 77th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Given that Rutgers only found out they were playing in the game last Wednesday and had won five less games this season, the line wasn't too much of a surprise. Yet for most of the first half, this was a one-possession game. Rutgers was driving in the second quarter to tie the game at 17, but Gavin Holmes' interception in the end-zone ended the threat. Wake Forest would turn around and kick a field goal before halftime to go up 20-10, and they never looked back.

Sam Hartman was the unquestioned star of the show for the Demon Deacons. The redshirt sophomore became the 13th quarterback in Gator Bowl history to throw for more than 300 yards. He finished with 23-of-39 for 304 yards with three touchdowns. A.T. Perry was the leading receiver with 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. The Demon Deacons added 150 yards on the ground.

Playing in their highest-rated bowl game in recent history, Greg Schiano's Scarlet Knights played three different quarterbacks in Friday's game, in addition to a slew of trick plays. Noah Vedral 8-of-13 for 87 yards and an interception. True freshman Gavin Wimsatt 7-of-16 for 30 yards and an interception. Do-it-all quarterback-running back-wide receiver Johnnie Langan finished with 98 total yards.