Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the 85th Iron Bowl. According to the school's athletic department, Saban is experiencing mild symptoms and will not be allowed to coach in this weekend's game against Auburn.

The university released the following statement:

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”

Saban said he’s the only one in the program to test positive.