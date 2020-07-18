x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

sports

NFL Training Camp to start on time

NFL Clubs received email saying training camp for all players begins July 28th.
Credit: AP
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.

League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies are to report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players should arrive by July 28.

The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols. Union leadership expressed several concerns in a 90-minute conference call with reporters Friday.

However, under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL can impose report dates.

Credit: nfl