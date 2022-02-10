Ball from Tom Brady's final touchdown will be up for auction

Brady's 85th playoff touchdown is being offered in the Lelands 2022 Winter Classic Auction.

TAMPA, Fla. — The football Tom Brady threw for his final touchdown during the Bucs' Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams will soon be up for auction.

Brady's 85th playoff touchdown is being offered in the Lelands 2022 Winter Classic Auction, which launches Sunday and runs through Mar. 12.

The cosigner, who asked to remain anonymous, is the fan who caught the ball wide receiver Mike Evans tossed into the stands after scoring.

It's safe to say whoever ends up with Brady's last touchdown football will have to pay a hefty price. ESPN reports that last year Lelands sold the football Brady threw for his first NFL touchdown for $428,841.